Former WWE manager feels Vince McMahon should "put his foot down" and scrap high-profile SummerSlam matchup

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Vince McMahon should possibly have intervened before the Logan Paul vs. Ricochet match was made official.

The two stars took each other out at Money in the Bank, thereby destroying any chances of winning the coveted briefcase. After the match, Logan attacked Ricochet backstage in an all-out brawl. In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, the two men have had several confrontations. WWE later announced that they would settle their differences in a singles encounter at the premium live event.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned why Vince McMahon did not step in and stop the match. He explained that this match took away the star power of Logan Paul since he was being pitted against a mid-carder.

"I guess if he wants to do it, they want to make him happy. But I can't believe Vince didn't put his foot down and say 'No we're not. For the same reason, we're not gonna book Brock Lesnar against Flop Dolla.' We're not gonna book a main event celebrity attraction that Saudi Arabia pays money for and that does ratings, against a mid-card guy because it takes some of the special away from Logan Paul." [From 5:19 - 5:48]

Jim Cornette does not have any issues with WWE Superstar Ricochet

During the same discussion, the wrestling veteran made it clear that he was not knocking on Ricochet's in-ring skills. He detailed that Logan Paul may have asked for the match but it wasn't the right opponent for him as he has been in the ring with high-profile WWE stars such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before.

"I'm sure Logan Paul asked for it because why would you take a guy that's that big a celebrity around the world, he's wrestled Seth Rollins, he wrestled Roman Reigns in the big marquee matches. Why would you book a guy that level, that's been presented as that level of a star against Ricochet? That's not even an insult to the guy as far as his talent in the ring or whatever. That's an honest assessment of the way he's presented in the pecking order of their television." [From 4:18 - 4:58]

This match is going to steal the show at Summerslam. Ricochet's feud with Logan Paul has elevated him so much. They've built this up very well.This match is going to steal the show at Summerslam. pic.twitter.com/LEdXLHynhU

Logan Paul and Ricochet will face each other at SummerSlam emanating from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

