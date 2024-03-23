Former WWE manager highly impressed with Judgment Day member's surprise appearance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Dominik Mysterio's surprise appearance on SmackDown this week.

All members of LWO and Legado del Fantasma were barred from ringside this week as Rey Mysterio battled Santos Escobar in a singles contest. However, a mystery figure showed up wearing a Rey Mysterio mask and interfered in the contest. This mystery assailant was later revealed to be Dominik. He helped Escobar pick up a win over the WWE Hall of Famer.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell explained that Dominik was a top heel for the company. The veteran explained that Dom made the WWE Universe want to hit him, and that's the kind of heel the business needs.

"I loved that. Dominik Mysterio, he is a heel. He is a heel you enjoy. You feel like slapping him every time you see him. He's out there, he's an ultimate heel. Heels like that, you can beat him. And it doesn't hurt him. It actually helps him I think."

The former WWE manager mentioned that he initially did not recognize Dominik Mysterio under the mask. He claimed it became clear when The Judgment Day member pulled off the mask, revealing his face.

"When he showed up tonight, when I saw that I went, 'Who in the hell is this?' But I had a hint. But he didn't look like him underneath the hood. Then he pulled it off and it was him. So that part was one of my, well it was my most favorite part of the show." [From 16:07 onwards]

Last year at WrestleMania, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles matchup. However, with the recent developments, it seems like Santos Escobar will not stop at any lengths to terrorize his former mentor.

