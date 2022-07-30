Former WWE manager hand-picked Bianca Belair for success during her NXT stint (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Jimmy Hart recently mentioned that he was very impressed with Bianca Belair during her time in NXT.

The EST of WWE has been on a tear since moving to the main roster. She won the 2021 Royal Rumble and was crowned the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. She the lost the title at SummerSlam to Becky Lynch. However, Belair continued the chase and finally got her retribution from Lynch at WrestleMania 38, capturing the RAW Women's Title.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Hart mentioned that he had spotted Bianca Belair in NXT and claimed that she was destined for greatness.

He detailed that she was entertaining in the ring, cut good promos, and even had a resemblance to Lisa Lopez from the band TLC.

One of my favorites was always when I used to see her on NXT was Bianca Belair. I kept telling everybody, 'This girl's gonna be a star. She reminds me of Left Eye Lopez in TLC.' There's something about her. She was entertaining when she came out and her interviews were great too and now she's a champ." [2:44 - 2:58]

Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

The bitter rivalry between Belair and Lynch escalated to a new level after the EST of WWE captured the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Big Time Becks came unhinged as he engaged in a rivalry with Asuka to get an opportunity at the title. She even interfered in Belair's match against Carmella a few weeks ago on RAW, handing the countout win to the Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE.

Belair beat Mella the following week on RAW, while Becky Lynch inserted herself into the title match for the Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see whether The EST will be able to overcome Big Time Becks once and for all.

