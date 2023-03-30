Former WWE manager names current star that could be the "next Roman Reigns-level reigning champion"

Wrestling legend and former WWE employee Jim Cornette recently spoke about the prospect of Gunther holding on to the Intercontinental Championship for a long reign.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental title for over 290 days at this point. He defeated Ricochet to win the gold last year. Since then, the 35-year-old has put on several title defenses against stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Madcap Moss.

This week on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend mentioned that Gunther should hold on to the IC Title for over a year, cementing him as a bonafide star. He felt that a long reign would give him credibility like Roman Reigns and also elevate the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship.

"I would have the idea right now to make him the next Roman Reigns-level reigning champion with the Intercontinental Title," he said, adding: "He can work with anybody. I would leave that thing on him and let him just be over. And at that point, in another year or fourteen months or whatever, you've got another long-term reign that means something like Roman Reigns' has but with the Intercontinental Title." [From 6:25 - 7:12]

You can watch the full video here:

Gunther will be in a triple-threat match at WWE WrestleMania

Throughout his incredible reign, Gunther has emerged as a dominant champion, elevating the prestige of the Intercontinental Title.

Since he did not have an opponent for WrestleMania, WWE official Adam Pearce set up a fatal five-way match to determine the new challenger. However, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre scored a pin at the same time. The following week, a singles match between the two stars came to an abrupt end when The Imperium attacked them.

WWE WrestleMania @WrestleMania Three of the absolute toughest in WWE clash over the Intercontinental Title at #WrestleMania Three of the absolute toughest in WWE clash over the Intercontinental Title at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/JnICJic64m

Finally, Pearce made the decision that the Intercontinental Championship bout at WWE WrestleMania would be a triple-threat match, with Gunther defending against the Celtic Warrior and the Scottish Warrior.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

