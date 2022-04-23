"He doesn't need an introduction"- Former WWE Manager pitches current champion as an opponent for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell would like to see Randy Orton step up to Roman Reigns as the latter's next challenger.

The Apex Predator is currently in a feud with Roman's cousins, The Usos, after The Tribal Chief declared that he wants all the gold with The Bloodline. Randy, along with Riddle, will face the SmackDownTag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash in a title unification match.

However, Dutch Mantell believes that the feud between the two top teams could lead to a singles match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"They're kind of working their way towards Orton and Roman," said Dutch Mantell. "You could almost do it cold because Orton doesn't need an introduction. If he [Roman] says 'I beat the whole dressing room and is anyone else out there?' have Orton step out. I think it's at the end of the show, and then we'll go from there. But I'm thinking that you'd almost have to let Orton come out on top at least once and then let him [Reigns] retake it. He'd have to win that title."

Dutch also heaped praise on Randy Orton, stating that the Viper could easily be slotted into the World Championship program.

"I mean, he's just over. He always has been over because his daddy was a wrestler and his brother was a wrestler. He grew up in the business, so he knows exactly what to do," Dutch Mantell added. (from 1:04 :06 to 1:05:09)

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton share a lengthy rivalry in WWE

Randy Orton is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from the Head of the Table. The two were part of a heated rivalry in 2014 that also saw The Evolution collide with The Shield.

However, after Seth Rollins' betrayal, Reigns shifted his attention to The Apex Predator. Their first singles match took place at SummerSlam 2014 where Roman Reigns came out on top after delivering a spear to Orton.

The other singles match between the two took place on RAW, where once again, the current WWE Champion prevailed due to disqualification.

While WWE have kept the two largely apart from each other in recent years, a match between the two future Hall of Famers could help freshen up the title picture.

