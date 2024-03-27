Former WWE manager praises the effectiveness of The Rock and Cody Rhodes staredown on RAW

Former WWE manager and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff recently spoke about The Rock's opening segment with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare kicked off the show this week, cutting a promo on Roman Reigns. He called out The Tribal Chief for not showing up during TV tapings. However, halfway through his promo, Rhodes was interrupted by The Final Boss. The 51-year-old star did not say much but whispered something in Cody's ear.

While speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that fans were glued despite The Rock and Cody not exchanging words. The former RAW General Manager felt this was a great example of "less is more," and WWE booked the angle perfectly.

"If anybody ever wants to take a look at the saying 'less is more' and why that's important, look at this segment. Watch the people in the crowd. Forget about Rock and Cody for a moment, just focus on the crowd. Listen to them and watch them. They were far more engaged in that staredown, however long it was, I didn't time it. They were far more engaged and interactive during that staredown than they would've ever been during any kind of an angle or God please, a match. It thought that was a fascinating study in the art of less is more because it worked. It just worked so well," Eric Bischoff said. [6:13 - 7:04]

You can watch the video below:

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting to witness The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull come face-to-face during their tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes backstage during the final segment of the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Brahma Bull thrashed Cody with any foreign objects he could find. He continued the beatdown, taking The American Nightmare outside the arena under the rainy weather of Chicago.

Expand Tweet

The Rock hit Rhodes so hard on a trailer that the latter was busted open. The Final Boss then took off his weight belt and smeared it with Cody's blood. He kept trash-talking the whole time and claimed that the first part of his prophecy had come true, and he would present that belt to Cody's mother.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 83 Weeks and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : What did you think of The Rock's appearance on RAW? Amazing Meh! 0 votes View Discussion