"You're Steve f**ing Austin" - Former WWE manager recalls how Steve Austin received his in-ring name

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recalled how Steve Austin received his in-ring name.

Stone Cold has been one of the biggest names in sports entertainment for decades. Steve Austin rose to stardom and became a megastar during the Attitude Era and even won multiple world championships.

Earlier this year, The Texas Rattlesnake returned to the ring at The Grandest Stage of them All to face Kevin Owens, where Austin defeated the Prizefighter in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

In his early days, Austin used Steve Williams when he was performing. Speaking to WSI, Mantell recalled how he accidentally came up with the name as there was another Steve Williams on the roster at the time:

"I said 'Well, you can't be Steve Williams'... I don't give a crap what your name is they already got a Steve Williams... I said listen and I didn't wanna force any name on him. I said think of a name and I'll be back... Finally, it was like five minutes before the bell and he's dressed, he's ready to go and I already told him what he was doing... I said 'tonight you're Steve f**ing Austin'. He said like the six million dollar man and I still remember this and I said 'No, more in your case, the six dollar man.'" [From 1:03 to 2:10]

After working on the independent scene and WCW, Austin signed with WWE in late 1995 and the rest was history.

Dutch Mantell says he knew Steve Austin was different from other wrestlers

Steve Austin was portrayed as the ultimate bad guy in the industry who rebelled against his boss Vince McMahon on every occasion possible.

However, he had a greater understanding of the business and played his part to perfection.

During the same episode, Dutch Mantell recalled how Austin would spend hours studying matches during the night. The wrestling veteran recalled how he knew Stone Cold was different from other wrestlers:

"I can't believe it. A wrestler who actually does what you ask him to do. But I knew he was going to be something different because he had a lot of great stories. He was a good talker. He didn't make any money in Tenesse but he got a lot of good experience and then he went back to Texas and the next time I saw him, he was in WWE." [From 3:06 to 3:30]

It was interesting to hear about the lighter side of Stone Cold and how he worked to reach the top of the food chain in the business.

