Former WWE manager reveals overlooked detail during Jade Cargill's introduction on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jade Cargill's electrifying debut on SmackDown this week.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis entered the ring to introduce the WWE Universe to the blue brand's latest recruit. He introduced Cargill and passed her a contract which she signed. After becoming a member of the SmackDown roster, the 31-year-old star got on the microphone and cut a promo.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell mentioned that it was a great interview segment to introduce the newly signed star. The veteran pointed out that Jade seemed like a heel during the promo, putting the entire locker room on notice.

"Well, it didn't blow me away. She said what she had to say. She came off a little bit like a heel I think. But, other than that, it was basic, to the point, good introduction for her," Dutch Mantell said. "Yeah, her introduction was good and it accomplished what they wanted it to accomplish. It didn't blow anybody away, they would hope it would do that. It was just a basic interview and she introduced herself. No harm done, she advanced. That's all I can say." [5:12 - 6:36]

Jade Cargill showed her prowess during the final segment of this week's SmackDown when Damage CTRL was beating down Bianca Belair and Naomi. The former AEW TBS Champion rushed to the ring and attacked the members of the heel faction.

It will be interesting to see how Jade Cargill progresses on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

