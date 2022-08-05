"Absolutely the worst pro wrestling match"- Former WWE manager on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief defeated The Beast Incarnate in what was billed as the last match ever between the two. The bout was an over-the-top spectacle and even saw Brock use a truck to lift the ring from one end, tumbling Reigns out, which received a huge pop from the crowd, though this spot came as a huge shock to certain talent who were even at ringside.

Speaking about the spectacle on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager stated that while the bout wasn't up to the standard of a pro wrestling match, it did an excellent job of entertaining people.

"This was absolutely the worst pro wrestling match for a world championship, ever. It was also the greatest piece of business I've ever seen to re-energize the excommunicated Attitude Era fans to want to watch this company and see what the f**k they're doing. At the same time, the match was rotten. But this wasn't about the match. This was about proving we can still do sh*t that people go holy sh*t about. And that's what they did." (from 1:20 to 2:00)

Jim Cornette believes WWE wanted to make a big creative splash with Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns match

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam was the last match of their epic saga. The duo have been at odds since 2015 when The Tribal Chief challenged Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Both men gave their all in the final bout, with Brock Lesnar's tractor playing an important part. The Beast Incarnate carried Roman Reigns in the tractor at one point.

According to Jim Cornette, WWE planned those spots to excite the audience and bring the Attitude Era level chaos back.

Well, there are no free agents to sign and you can't turn somebody babyface or heel anymore because that happens [all the time]. That's why it's not a real big splash. You can't set anybody else on fire, we've done that. You can't f**king run people over with vehicles [as] we've done that. So how do they recreate the chaos and the spontaneity and the excitement and the unpredictability of the last time that people were really interested in this sh*t? So, this was their version of Stone. Cold Steve Austin and the beer truck. It was also a creative way to beat Brock Lesnar again and still make him look like a god damn Frankenstein monster." (from 2:09 to 3:07)

