Former WWE manager says 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match was a "masterpiece" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was a big fan of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, going as far as to say that it was a masterpiece.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes booked his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Rumble match. Apart from The American Nightmare's emotional victory, the bout featured several other memorable moments.

From Gunther's Iron Man performance to Brock Lesnar being eliminated in mere minutes to Logan Paul and Ricochet's mid-air collision, the match was not short of eye-popping developments. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how it wasn't easy to book a Royal Rumble clash.

The WWE veteran said mapping out a match with as many as 30 moving parts was a difficult job. Mantell added that the bout was a "masterpiece" for him.

"But what the fans don't understand is how long it takes to put together a match with 30 moving parts, constantly moving, to put together 30 moving parts where it works, it was a masterpiece for me. I don't think you really worry about it that much until you get down to the last five or six, but then, once you have cleaned the mess out, once the majority of the roster is out, now you got five people," said Dutch Mantell. (19:51 - 20:28)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell had a minor issue with the Royal Rumble Match

The only pet peeve Dutch Mantell had with the Royal Rumble match was the fact that Cody Rhodes was the final entrant. The wrestling veteran feels if The American Nightmare had come out a little earlier, it would have served him better.

"This is not a complaint, but in my opinion, Cody should have come in a little bit earlier. I think 30 was a little, I don't like to tip anything, but if he came at 25th or 26th (...)," added Dutch Mantell. (16:30 - 16:48)

On this week's RAW, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes would face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

