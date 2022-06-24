"I never understood the gimmick"- Former WWE manager shares his opinion of Bray Wyatt

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell detailed the main issue with Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) gimmick in the company.

The Eater of Worlds was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, during which he portrayed multiple different characters. One of Wyatt's most famous gimmicks was that of a villainous cult leader of The Wyatt Family.

Speaking about Wyatt's character on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell stressed that he did not understand why The Wyatt Family didn't use more heel antics during their matches.

"They [The Wyatt Family] didn't really cheat to win. They just beat you up, so where is the heat in that? You can't get mad at another guy for just beating a guy. It's like a knockout punch, what's there to get mad about? I never understood the gimmick. I guess it was like a country cult, but I never really got it. When he used to go out there, he didn't do anything to make people mad. He never argued with them." ( from 0:31 to 1:12)

Dutch Mantell believes Bray Wyatt did not resonate with WWE fans

Dutch Mantell continued to list the problems with the former Universal Champion's gimmick, stating that the latter's promos were difficult for fans to understand:

"You can't make wrestling fans think too much. If they don't get it, they don't get it. Bray Wyatt could talk for three minutes or two and when he finishes, you'd look over at your friend and say, 'What the hell did he say?' As soon as he said it, it was gone. It was in the atmosphere. But if a guy comes out and says, 'I'm going to beat the living cr*p out of you', at least he said something." (from 3:06 to 4:22)

After his time with The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt returned as a sinister monster known as The Fiend, which was his alter ego. His last feud in WWE was with Randy Orton. Bray was released from his WWE contract in July last year after being sidelined for months.

