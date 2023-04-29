Former WWE manager shares how WWE Backlash card is "stacked" with Zelina Vega and other Puerto Rican stars (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Puerto Rican stars like Zelina Vega, Damian Priest, and Bad Bunny being advertised for Backlash.

WWE Backlash will emanate from San Juan in Puerto Rico on May 6. The card will feature some high-profile clashes. However, fans across the country will be eagerly waiting to see some of their homegrown talents, such as Vega, Priest, and even Bad Bunny, feature on the show.

On this week's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE made a conscious effort to stack the show with some top Puerto Rican talent.

He detailed that the fans would be loud during the show, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot during some matches.

"They got that card stacked for Backlash. Who's the little girl wrestler from Puerto Rico? What's her name? Zelina Vega. She's Puerto Rican. So is [Bad] Bunny, so is Damian Priest," Mantell continued. "They got a couple of big buildings in Puerto Rico. This one may be a new one. It looks like a new one, and you need to be in an atmosphere in a Puerto Rican crowd. Oh, they will really be loud." [From 4:07 - 5:25]

Another former WWE employee feels Rhea vs. Zelina will steal the show

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega this week.

He predicted that Rhea would be the favorite going into the encounter, but Vega would also come out looking strong.

"Zelina's gonna go in there and make her look fantastic and can Lucha it up enough to get her over at the same time. The crowd's gonna be so freaking hype," Freddie continued. "I guarantee you she's gonna come out like that. If she doesn't, it's a big time fumble but there's no way, she's a cosplayer. So she's got something planed already. That match is gonna be crazy. The crowd's gonna go so freaking bananas."

LuigiWrestling @LuigiWrestling Oficial. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega por el #SmackDown Women's Championship en #WWEBacklash . La primera defensa de Rhea Ripley que puede ser una buena lucha. Oficial. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega por el #SmackDown Women's Championship en #WWEBacklash. La primera defensa de Rhea Ripley que puede ser una buena lucha. https://t.co/ry9A6GGovL

The former writer felt that the match would steal the show and the crowd reactions would also push it over the top.

