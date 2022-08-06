"Work in his favor" – Former WWE manager details why Theory missing tapings could be a good thing (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about popular star Theory not being part of the RAW and SmackDown tapings this week.

The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank was last seen at SummerSlam, where he competed in a losing effort against the United States Champion Bobby Lashley. He also tried to cash in on his contract, but the attempt was thwarted by an F5 from Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that WWE seems to have put the brakes on Theory's push after Mr. McMahon retired.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"They didn't stop him but they put the brakes on him." (25:27-25:30)

After learning about the death of his uncle, the wrestling veteran said that some time off TV could do good for the Money in the Bank winner. He detailed that the speculations about his whereabouts meant that fans were talking about him, which was a good thing for the young superstar.

"My condolences to the family. But him missing a week, I think, does not hurt him. It could actually work in his favor. That's what we need. Sometimes, if somebody's gone and nobody misses them, what does that tell you? He's not over. That's exactly what it tells you. But I said, 'Where is Theory tonight?' I said that too. This means that he is lodged in and he's associated with the top guys there. So if he's not there, I'm wondering what happened," added Mantell. (From 25:59 - 26:33)

Theory posted a heartfelt message about his uncle on Instagram

This past week, Theory took to social media to inform fans about the untimely demise of his uncle.

The former United States Champion shared a warm message for his uncle and some throwback pictures. It is evident that the latter had been a huge source of strength and support throughout the breakout star's career.

Do you think Mr.McMahon's protégé will have the same push when he returns to WWE TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

