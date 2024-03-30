Former WWE manager wants current champion to start using Goldberg's move after recent public bashing (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka needs to start using Goldberg's Spear.

The legendary WCW wrestler recently appeared on Tim Green's Nothing Left Unsaid podcast where he spoke about his relationship with WWE. He stated that the company tried to tarnish his reputation when they had "some Japanese girl" shatter his 173-0 record. He was referring to Asuka's monster win streak a few years ago.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell recalled seeing a Spear on SmackDown and thinking about Goldberg. He felt after the recent comments, it would make sense for Asuka to add the vicious maneuver to her move set to get heat from the fans and the legendary wrestler.

"Hey, who used the spear tonight? Remember, there was a Spear used by somebody? I forgot now. And I was thinking automatically, 'Boy, Goldberg's mad.' That's what she (Asuka) needs to do. Boom!" [10:07 onwards]

Damage CTRL was in the middle of a battle on SmackDown this week as they laid waste to Bianca Belair and Naomi during the final segment. However, they met with some unexpected resistance in the form of Jade Cargill. The debuting star rushed to the aid of Belair and Naomi and made quick work of the faction.

It will be interesting to see how Jade's addition to the WWE roster shifts the power balance within the blue brand.

