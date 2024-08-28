Former WWE name reveals why she decided to leave the company

A former WWE personality recently explained her decision to leave the company after around eight years. Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton revealed that there were so many opportunities outside wrestling that were hard for her to pass up.

Braxton began her career in pro wrestling in 2016 when she signed a deal with WWE and worked as a backstage interviewer in NXT. She was called up to the main roster a year later although she continued making appearances at developmental. She spent the majority of her career as a backstage interviewer and host for several shows such as The Bump and Talking Smack.

Speaking on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, Braxton opened up about her exit from the Stamford-based company at the end of June. There was no bad blood between her and WWE because she decided to leave. She didn't want to have any regrets in her life and pass up on many opportunities outside pro wrestling.

"I had been confronted about some really cool opportunities outside of WWE that I wanted to take and I did not want to let these opportunities pass me by. And I just felt in my gut if I said no to them because I wanted to not get in trouble or ruin my standings at WWE, I would regret it. I think it was just like the Universe was telling me it's time for you to move on. Like there's stuff for you outside of here, here it is. I wasn't leaving just to see what happens. I left because there was something, the next phase chapter was there trying to hit me in the face," Braxton said. [From 31:52 to 32:27]

Since leaving pro wrestling, Kayla Braxton finished filming her first movie. She's also expected to do more projects soon, as well as other business ventures.

Kayla Braxton's post-WWE plans

In addition to her film debut, business, and unnamed projects, Kayla Braxton is also writing a memoir and is expected to resume hosting duties. Braxton was mostly known as a host and interviewer in WWE, so it's not surprising to see her stick to her strong suit.

"I'm working on a ton of stuff, I've been very busy since I left. I am currently in — I can't talk about too much stuff but I'm currently in the works of hosting some new shows. I have been writing and pitching a show that I'm producing, which is right now my passion project, I think it's gonna be great," Braxton said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Braxton also told her fans not to worry about not seeing her have a presence online or on television even after pro wrestling. She has more projects to come and appreciates all the support she can get.

While using any quotes from the first half please credit The Wrestling Classics and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

