Former WWE Nexus leader Wade Barrett talks about going to AEW

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett talked about AEW and his future in the world of wrestling.

Where is Wade Barrett going to go in the world of wrestling?

Wade Barrett was released from WWE in August 2015 before WWE changed up and had their brand split. Wade Barrett, known as Bad News Barrett towards the latter half of his WWE run, had become a fan favorite, and for a long time now the WWE Universe has been talking about the amount of potential that Barrett had, and how far he could have gone in the company. Recently, Wade Barrett talked about being open to returning to wrestle. He also mentioned that while he was open to an offer from WWE, he would also consider offers from any other companies. Now, Wade Barrett has talked about his feels about going to AEW during a recent interview with Comicbookmovie.com.

Wade Barrett on possibly going to AEW instead of WWE

Since leaving WWE, Wade Barrett has been working on the Independent scene in different non-wrestling roles. Currently, he is part of NWA as a commentator. Talking about going to AEW, Wade Barrett said that his age was one of the considerations that he had before accepting a new deal. He said that he did not particularly want to return to wrestling and work a full-time schedule, but that could change as well.

Cody Rhodes had recently said that Wade Barrett would be a future World Champion. He went on to say that he was really good friends with Cody Rhodes and that he was very happy with the way AEW had made a difference to the professional wrestling scene.

"Part of my issue is that I'm close to 40 now. I'm 40 in two months, so the prospect of going back and working a full-time professional wrestling schedule isn't particularly high on my agenda at the moment. That might change. It was very kind of Cody to say that, I'm still very good friends with Cody. We've been tight for ten plus years, and he's done an amazing job with AEW. I am really excited about the explosion in opportunities in the professional wrestling world."

Wade Barrett went on to admit that he loved the idea of Ring of Honor, and Impact, as well as all the opportunities provided by Japanese promotions. While he did not give a clear answer about which promotion he preferred, he did say that WWE was not the only name anymore. With this in mind, it may be safe to say, that depending on the deal he is offered, with a reasonable schedule, Wade Barrett may be returning to a wrestling promotion very soon.