Former WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi on how he almost missed the opportunity to sign

Former WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi recently sat down with Michael Morales Torres and Pedro Pablo in a candid interview with Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, he spoke about how he almost lost the opportunity to sign with WWE in the beginning.

Bononi said that WWE legend Bob Orton Jr. informed him that the company was heading to Brazil looking for new talent, but he didn't believe him.

"Bob Jr told me: 'WWE is going to Brazil. They are looking for big men like you. Get back to training. 'It is impossible for WWE to go to Brazil'."

Despite Bononi's disbelief, he couldn't make the show/tryout anyway because of a significant commitment but soon realized he had missed out on a huge opportunity.

"I did not go that day because it was the day of my marriage. The next day when I was on my honeymoon in Cancun, I looked at my phone, opened Facebook, and saw a photo of Bob Jr with WWE scouts. I said, 'I lost the opportunity of my life. I have no more chance."

Bononi explained that he called Orton Jr. again and WWE was returning to Brazil several months later. Bononi got his chance to try out for the company and eventually signed for NXT, where he was immensely proud to represent Brazil and all of South America.

"I grabbed my phone, called Bob Jr and asked him how the event and the matches went. He told me that we had another chance in 4 months and I started training. Being in a company like WWE and AEW, for us, South Americans, is a dream. We are very proud. Loading our flag. Not only from Brazil, but from all countries."

Cezar Bononi was a part of WWE NXT for five years

Bononi signed for WWE NXT in 2015 where he was named "Future Star of NXT" at the 2017 Year-End Awards. He appeared on programming sporadically until earlier this year.

Bononi was included in the mass releases of WWE Superstars in April. He has recently performed on AEW Dark in tag team action against The Lucha Bros, The Gunn Club, and Dark Order.

