Rachael Ellering was released from her WWE contract earlier this year. Ellering will appear on an upcoming episode of AEW Dark, her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling. There, Ellering will face Penelope Ford on this Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark.

Rachael Ellering opened up about her AEW debut on Twitter. Here's what she had to say:

Oh y'all forgot about me? Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn't mean I've lost what I had before. I can't wait to earn back your support and trust. Let's start the next chapter.

We don't yet know if Rachel Ellering has signed a contract with AEW but we should find out more in the near future. It's more likely that Ellering's appearance is a one-off that could lead to something more if she impresses.

We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) May 13, 2020

Details regarding current AEW star Rachael Ellering's WWE release

Rachael Ellering was one of the Superstars WWE released earlier this in April, as part of their response to the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak. We learned more details about her release afterward thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the reports, Ellering who suffered from a torn ACL in July of 2019, was unhappy with the treatment she received for her injury. The report stated that Ellering brought up her concerns and her complaints about the medical team and the procedures were not taken very well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that it was her complaints regarding her treatment was ultimately led to her release from WWE.

The report also stated that Ellering was given a couple of options regarding before she was let go - both of which, however, ended with her being released from the WWE. We don't know what the options were or which one she ended up choosing.

The decision to release Rachael Ellering was made by WWE.

Ellering made multiple appearances in NXT and in the Mae Young Classic during her WWE career but never really got a proper push during her run.