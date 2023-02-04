Former WWE official fails to defeat Charlotte Flair for the title after weeks of trash-talking on SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully defended her title against Sonya Deville on the latest episode of the blue brand. Deville has been pestering Flair and WWE official Adam Pearce for the title match over the past few weeks.

Earlier, before their clash, Charlotte Flair was backstage for an interview. The Queen was confident she would emerge victorious because tonight's WWE SmackDown was in Carolina, her hometown.

Later, Deville walked up to The Queen ahead of their title match and sent a warning to Flair. Sonya Deville asserted that she would leave tonight as the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the 29-year-old failed to do so.

Both women went out at each other as the match began. The Queen took down The Pridefighter first, but she struck back by pulling Flair down by the hair before a commercial break.

Deville then headed to the middle rope and delivered the champ with a boot to the jaw. Even though fans witnessed an impressive offense from Sonya Deville, she couldn't pick up the win.

Charlotte Flair pulled her challenger into the corner and headed to the top rope. She attempted a moonsault, but Deville got her knees up. The Champion finally managed to lock in Figure Eight, and Sonya Deville was forced to tap out.

