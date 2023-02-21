Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared that the finish to the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber didn't sit well with him.

The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty collided for the third time in singles action at the event. During the bout, Lashley locked Lesnar in the Hurt Lock after hitting him with a spear. The Beast couldn't escape the hold and shockingly hit his opponent with a low blow. This forced the referee to call off the match, awarding the victory to the former WWE United States Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas stated that the finish of the match made Brock Lesnar look desperate, and he didn't like the way it was done.

“It was hard to tell basically who the babyface and who the heel was. You could say that Bobby was the heel. Brock was well-received by that Montreal crowd, but that finish where he low-blowed Bobby Lashley - very much a heel finish because he was in the Hurt Lock and looked like he couldn't get out of it. It looked like desperation from the Beast, Brock Lesnar. I didn’t like that. Maybe it’s leading to a Pit match or whatever it is but the finish didn't sit well," said Korderas. [0:34-1:00]

Brock Lesnar received a WrestleMania challenge from Omos on RAW this week

After his match against Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event, The Beast snapped and put the former WWE Champion through the announce table with an F5.

He performed his finisher on the referee as well, inside and outside the ring.

On RAW this week, MVP addressed the incident and challenged Brock to a match at The Show of Shows on behalf of his client, Omos. Lesnar is expected to show up on the red brand next week to answer the challenge.

It'll be interesting to see if he will accept or reject a match against The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39.

