"Miscasted like she was a babyface" - Former WWE personality criticizes WWE's recent treatment of Bianca Belair (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Bianca Belair's current character work.

The EST, along with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, faced Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. Belair ended up suffering a pinfall loss, courtesy of Bayley.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the two women confronted each other ahead of potential singles match down the road.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he wasn't impressed with how WWE portrayed Belair's character.

"She is miscasted like she was a babyface and they have her talking like a heel. Bro, the whole street talking, it's the, 'talk to the hand.' And I do think she's a star, she invests the money in the clothing, I agree with all of that, but I just hate the get-o-street, I hate that. Bro, she doesn't need that." (51:58- 52:35)

He further compared Bianca Belair to tennis legend Serena Williams:

"Bro, just let her be her. She's the Serena Williams of the WWE, she's a bonafide blue-chip athlete who's gonna beat me," he said. (52:38- 52:52)

Bianca Belair spoke about the possibility of pairing up with Montez Ford

Bianca Belair recently spoke about the possibility of pairing up with her husband, Montez Ford. Fans have been clamoring to see the duo teaming up in WWE for a long time.

Speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, The EST mentioned that although she's better off as a singles competitor right now, it would be fun to team up with the Street Profits member in the future.

“I think it’s definitely gonna happen. I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor. Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other," said Belair.

Both Ford and Belair are trying to make their individual mark on the main roster. It remains to be seen if the duo will indeed pair up in the future.

