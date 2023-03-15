Former WWE personality details how Roman Reigns' opponent created an "iconic moment" in the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen personality Ricardo Rodriguez feels Logan Paul deserves to win the Rookie of the Year award for his performances in 2022.

Logan Paul has gone from strength to strength since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. After taking down The Miz at SummerSlam 2022, The Maverick turned his attention to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although he couldn't capture the title, Paul put on a memorable show for the Saudi crowd in attendance at Crown Jewel.

On the UnSKripted podcast this week, Rodriguez nominated Logan Paul as his pick for Rookie of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He discussed how the YouTube sensation brought in a new audience and had great in-ring acumen. The former ring announcer felt that Paul quickly adapted to the business and had some very high-profile matches within a short span of time.

"Logan has brought in an audience that the others have not, and not in a negative way, just where he comes from. For having no experience in professional wrestling, for him to have had the matches so far that he's had, it's very impressive." Ricardo continued, "There's that picture of Roman vs. Logan where Logan is jumping in the air for a Springboard and Roman is about to him him with the Uppercut. We talk about iconic moments and that moment is gonna last for a long time." [9:57 - 11:15]

Miguel Perez also picked the WWE star as Rookie of the Year

During the discussion, Planeta Wrestling correspondent Miguel Perez echoed Ricardo's opinion. He mentioned that The Maverick had great respect for the business and put in the work to have great matches for the fans.

"For me, my pick is Logan Paul too. Logan Paul is a global talent, a global star. When Logan goes to WWE, he shows respect for the business. For me, this is the most important. A lot of famous people go to WWE only to put their face on TV. But Logan is completely different. He's rich, he's famous and he's trained in Puerto Rico to have good matches in WWE and to entertain the fans." [11:39 - 12:27]

Logan Paul will have yet another high-profile match at WrestleMania 39, this time going up against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a singles encounter.

