Former WWE personality discusses how Cody Rhodes could be impacted by The Rock's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that The Rock's return could possibly affect Cody Rhodes' journey in the company.

Rhodes was pegged as the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. But things did not go his way, and The American Nightmare found himself on the losing end at the Show of Shows. Now, with The People's Champ returning this week, the wrestling world is ablaze with speculations of a possible match between The Rock and Roman.

This week on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed that if Cody was put in the title picture once again, he needed to win otherwise, it would harm his credibility. The wrestling veteran mentioned that Rock vs. Roman was something new, and fans would like to see that match more than anything.

"Well, if you put Cody Rhodes in against Roman, he's already lost one time. You'd have to switch the title then, you'd have to. By that time, Cody, he'd be deader than 6 o'clock. If you put The Rock in there, a single match is easier to book than a return because you're not basing it on anything. If I was booking, I would book Rock and the man, the Head of The Bloodline together. So you're not doing the same thing as before. It's brand new to the people and I don't think they'd be able to call it." [From 19:43 to 20:28]

Cody Rhodes will battle Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Ever since his rivalry with Brock Lesnar came to an end, Cody Rhodes has found himself on The Judgment Day's radar.

Last week on RAW, Mysterio and JD McDonagh interfered as Cody was talking to Jey Uso. The confrontation led to The American Nightmare planting Dirty Dom with a Cody Cutter, followed by a Cross Rhodes on McDonagh.

This led to WWE announcing a matchup between Cody and Dominik on RAW this week.

Do you think Cody has missed the chance to finish his story with The Rock's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

