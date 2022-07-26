"The work ethic was second to none" - Former WWE personality expresses his admiration towards Vince McMahon for his hard work (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his admiration towards the former WWE CEO/Chairman, Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced his retirement from the company on the 22nd, July 2022. Following his departure from the company, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will lead the business as co-CEOs, while Triple H will be the head of the creative division.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo showcased his love and respect for Vince McMahon's work ethic. He mentioned that other things got sacrificed due to the former CEO's work ethic. Russo said:

"I said this all the time and I'll never stop saying this. When I was in the wrestling business, I was a workaholic. First one there, last one to leave, and the reason I was successful bro, was because nobody was gonna outwork me. Bro, no matter what time I showed up for work, no matter what time I left, Vince's car was always there, always there, every single day. So the work ethic was second to none. However, when you have that kind of a work ethic Chris, something's getting sacrificed, and things got sacrificed." (41:30-43)

Vince Russo spoke about the changes that took place following Vince McMahon's retirement

In continuation of the interview, Russo mentioned that there were no specific changes that were seen in recent WWE shows.

"The only difference I saw in this show was that there was more wild brawling in the back than usual. That was really the only thing I saw. Then again, bro, they're not gonna make changes in a week. That ain't gonna happen. But everything was wrestling. I mean from the beginning of the show to the very end."

He further added that the company might make a fresh start after SummerSlam. Russo said:

"Maybe they'll get a new start after SummerSlam. But like I said, if you think that Vince McMahon is still not pulling the strings, you're foolish. You're absolutely foolish bro."

