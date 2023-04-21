Former WWE personality faces backlash over major career switch

Former WWE talent Charly Arnolt has faced backlash from fans on social media regarding her decision to leave ESPN for Outkick.

Many WWE fans best know Arnolt from her on-screen persona, Charly Caruso, during her time with the company. Since Arnolt left the company to join ESPN full-time in 2021, she has appeared on some of the best-known sports programs, including First Take, SportsCenter, and the Her Take podcast. Arnolt also began working with UFC as a fight interviewer in July 2022.

Earlier this week, Charly Arnolt announced that she would be leaving ESPN to join Outkick, a multimedia brand owned by FOX Corporation. During an interview with well-known FOX Corp. subsidiary Fox News, the former WWE personality spoke about her decision to leave ESPN due to "politics."

"ESPN has been very adamant about keeping politics out of their programming, yet you just saw, late last month, they did a whole tribute, during Women’s Month, for Lia Thomas...Therefore, it doesn’t exactly seem like they are keeping politics completely out of the mix," Charly Arnolt said.

Charly Arnolt @CharlyOnTV

9:40a EST on America’s Newsroom

See you then!! 🏽 Tomorrow morning I’ll be making my first appearance on @FoxNews 9:40a EST on America’s NewsroomSee you then!! Tomorrow morning I’ll be making my first appearance on @FoxNews!9:40a EST on America’s NewsroomSee you then!! 🙏🏽

Following her announcement, fans quickly flooded onto Twitter to voice their opinions on Arnolt's decision.

Jason Bee @RealJasonBee



Just don’t change too much (spoiler…you will unfortunately) 🥲 @CharlyOnTV I get it….. your trying to expand your brand and Fox allows you to do that because of who you are.Just don’t change too much (spoiler…you will unfortunately) 🥲 @CharlyOnTV I get it….. your trying to expand your brand and Fox allows you to do that because of who you are. Just don’t change too much (spoiler…you will unfortunately) 🥲

Jared Shapiro @GetFitWithJared @CharlyOnTV Good lord the comments here are nuts. I'm just gonna say congrats on the new gig and spread a little positivity. @CharlyOnTV Good lord the comments here are nuts. I'm just gonna say congrats on the new gig and spread a little positivity.

Karl Botch @KarlBotch @CharlyOnTV I'll take a positive approach and assume this is an attempt to change the system from within. @CharlyOnTV I'll take a positive approach and assume this is an attempt to change the system from within.

Former WWE on-air talent Charly Arnolt said that she was a "little bit stifled" in the past

During an interview with IndyStar, Charly Arnolt spoke about her previous work. She noted that she was "stifled" in her workplace in the past, and that did not allow her to be her true self.

The former WWE personality would also go on to say that Outkick does not believe in "cancel culture."

"It feels like I was a little bit stifled in the past. People are too scared to speak up for the fear of being called politically incorrect. The idea of cancel culture, it doesn’t exist here. I speak freely. I have a lot of opinions that I haven’t been able to express, and I can’t wait to get started. There are a lot of issues people refuse to remain unbiased about because of the network they're on."

Before working for ESPN, Charly Arnolt worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021. She would first join the company as a ring announcer for NXT. Arnolt would rise through the ranks within World Wrestling Entertainment, becoming a backstage interviewer and host of multiple programs.

Poll : 0 votes