"He is Joe Vanilla" - Former WWE Personality is not impressed with Grayson Waller's look (Exclusive)

Grayson Waller has been feuding with AJ Styles in recent weeks, and Vince Russo shared his honest opinions about the NXT star. Russo admitted that Waller hasn't impressed him, as he doesn't have anything special about him.

The former WWE writer reminisced about the first time fans saw legends like Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Russo felt that Waller lacked something unique to differentiate him from other wrestlers.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo compared Waller to the popular rapper from the 90s, Vanilla Ice. The former WWE personality accidentally got the rapper's name wrong while making the hilarious analogy. This isn't the first time Waller has been likened to Vanilla Ice, as they have similar facial features.

The bottom line is that Vince Russo is still not convinced by Waller as a possible top-tier talent. Here's what Russo said on Legion of RAW:

"You only have a first impression. Bro, think about when some of these greats came out for the first time. Think of the first time you saw Savage, The Ultimate Warrior. Think of the first time you saw these people. This is the second time I've seen Grayson Waller, I'm seeing, Joe Vanilla. Who is Grayson Waller besides just another wrestler?" revealed Vince Russo.

Can Grayson Waller make the most of his storyline with AJ Styles?

AJ Styles' surprise appearance on NXT has led to an unlikely angle with Waller. The fast-rising superstar has already had a few promo exchanges with The Phenomenal One on RAW. The two are currently preparing to face each other on the next episode of NXT.

Grayson attempted to unsettle Styles ahead of their clash by interrupting the former WWE Champion's match against Austin Theory on the red brand.

Waller is a relatively unknown name on the main roster, and being in a notable feud with Styles will only improve his star power.

As Waller gets ready to have the biggest match of his career against AJ Styles, have you liked the NXT Star's work thus far? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

