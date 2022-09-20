"No better than what Vince was doing" - Former WWE personality not impressed by Triple H's work (Exclusive)

It's been nearly two months since Triple H assumed control of WWE, and Vince Russo doesn't seem thrilled by The Game's work thus far. The former WWE writer dissected Triple H's modus operandi during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and spoke at length about the issues with WWE's weekly Monday Night Show.

Russo explained that all Triple H has done since becoming Head of Creative was promote his close aides in NXT to the main roster. Vince compared the new WWE product to Tony Khan's AEW and felt they both catered to the "marks."

Vince Russo stated that Paul Levesque isn't doing enough to attract the attention of casual wrestling fans and termed it an 'SOS' situation.

The outspoken personality also claimed that WWE has not changed much since Vince McMahon's retirement and was eager to see some positive growth in the coming months:

"Here's what he has done. He has brought back all the NXT guys. He has promoted them to the RAW show now, and we're having long wrestling matches for the marks, just like AEW. That's what he has done. That has literally what he has done," said Vince Russo. "And, if you're one of the marks that I'm talking about, you love that. And if you're one of the casual fans watching this, you're saying, 'SOS, bro.' This is SOS, bro! Honestly, bro (it) is no better than what Vince was doing." [4:50 - 5:30]

Vince Russo on what casual fans expect from Triple H's WWE

Fans welcomed the change of guard within WWE as the anticipation was for Triple H to undo the mistakes committed during Vince McMahon's regime.

Vince Russo believes viewers wish to see more character development and coherent storylines that translate to seamless episodic television. While the hardcore fanbase might enjoy Triple H's brand of wrestling, Vince Russo opined that casual followers of WWE are looking for something different.

Russo continued:

"I really think. I'm talking for casual fans now. The marks are getting exactly what they want. I'm talking about the casual fans now, and I think the casual fans were looking for this to be more of, like you use all the time, episodic television. They were looking for this to be more cliffhangers, dramatic, storylines, and character-driven; that's what casual fans were looking for." [5:42 - 6:16]

What are your thoughts on the new era in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

