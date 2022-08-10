"Worst thing in the world"- Former WWE personality lashes out after Kevin Owens uses a risky move on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Kevin Owens and Ezekiel's segment on Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Owens returned to in-ring action for a match against his arch-rival. However, the match never occurred properly as The Prizefighter powerbombed 'Zeke on the ring apron and sent him out on a stretcher.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that ring apron bumps are the worst thing in the world and had no idea why KO pulled off such a risk.

"I just don't know why they're doing a bump like that bro, like man when you talk to like the Al Snow they'll tell that ring apron bump is like the worst thing in the world man," said Russo (37:31-37:42)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Vince Russo criticized Kevin Owens and Ciampa's character

Former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Kevin Owens and Tomasso Ciampa's current characters in the company.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo expressed his appreciation for Triple H giving stars creative freedom. He mentioned how Ciampa and Owens' act of paying tribute to WWE legends, Harley Race and Dusty Rhodes, respectively, was not executed properly.

The veteran called out the two RAW stars and mentioned that both the heels looked like babyfaces. He said:

"Listen, hats off to Triple H, giving them the freedom to cut their own promos and say what they want to say. We needed that a long time coming but bro, you had two instances tonight with two heels. Ciampa is putting over Harley Race, you know and that's a babyface thing to do. He didn't do it in a heel way, that was a babyface thing to do. And Kevin is wearing a Dusty [Rhodes] t-shirt. Seriously, I'm all for letting these guys go but stuff like that, that makes Kevin Owens a babyface bro."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.

- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!

- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.

- Bayley being the highlight of



Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺

WE. ARE. NXT!

#WWE Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT! #WWE Raw Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW.Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/UhmHWjDifM

If you use any quotes from this article please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell