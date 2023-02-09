Former WWE personality legitimately thought Dutch Mantell was racist

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez thought Dutch Mantell was racist.

Dutch Mantell, better known by his WWE persona "Zeb Colter," has been a household name in the world of professional wrestling for decades.

As Zeb Colter, Mantell became a charismatic figure, known for his unapologetic patriotism and his outspoken views on immigration. He was a polarizing figure in the wrestling world, drawing both praise and criticism from fans and fellow performers alike.

But despite the controversy that often surrounds him, Mantell has made him one of the most entertaining and talked-about characters in recent memory. He did it with his dedication to the craft and his unwavering commitment to entertaining the masses.

In fact, his work as Zeb Colter was so good that one former WWE manager believed he was legitimately racist.

During a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, he mentioned how Ricardo Rodriguez legitimately believed he was racist.

"You know, he told somebody, he said, 'He's really racist,'" Mantell said. "I went, 'What?' 'Cause we sold him that we hated Mexicans. So, that's doing your job if you can convince the people you work with that you're really racist, 'cause I'm not racist. I hate racist people, I hate 'em. I only hate two types of people: racists and Mexicans. That's a joke, people." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dutch Mantell also discussed how Vince McMahon felt about the character

During the same podcast episode, Dutch Mantell disclosed that Vince McMahon loved the character and his catchphrase 'sneaking across the border.'

"A lot of our whole push was based on immigrants 'sneaking across the border,' Vince loved that," Mantell recalled. "They would tell me sometimes, 'In this interview, do the little sneaking across' and he said, 'Always roll those R's when you say Alberto Del Rio.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Zeb Colter @USAZebColter

I would've been there, but I'm busy recovering from that awful Mex-America thing Just heard @RealJackSwagger had a match at #Roadblock I would've been there, but I'm busy recovering from that awful Mex-America thing Just heard @RealJackSwagger had a match at #Roadblock. I would've been there, but I'm busy recovering from that awful Mex-America thing

Zeb Colter's character was amazing to watch and he was really able to get a reaction from the crowd. It's sad that WWE pulled the plug on it.

What did you make of Zeb Colter? Sound off in the comments section.

