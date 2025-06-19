Former WWE personality pursuing new roles after leaving the company

A former member of the WWE broadcast team is pursuing multiple roles after leaving the company last year. Kayla Becker, formerly Kayla Braxton, shared a post on social media expressing her interest in hosting and other multimedia opportunities.

She worked as a ring announcer on NXT, a backstage interviewer on SmackDown, and was the co-host of The Bump. She parted ways with the Stamford-based company a year ago.

Kayla Braxton took to Instagram to promote herself for future opportunities, expressing interest in hosting events, the red carpet, and participating in lifestyle segments and digital series, among others.

"On the mic and back on the market. Not new to this—but newly available. If you’re looking for someone with range, timing, and a rent payment looming... let’s make something great (and billable)," she wrote on Instagram.

She included an image in the post, which featured a photo of herself and the following text:

"After nearly a decade in live broadcasting—from sports arenas to red carpets—I'm currently seeking new on-air roles across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Since leaving WWE, I've launched two independent podcasts I'm proud of, but I'm also ready to rejoin a media team where I can collaborate, tell bigger stories, and expand my impact on-air. Whether it's live coverage, unscripted interviews, or branded content—I thrive when I'm in the moment and on the mic."

Kayla Braxton signed with WWE in 2016

She went from being a ring announcer on the development brand after signing in 2016 to interviewing some of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time on SmackDown and at premium live events.

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman even had an angle on TV. She frightened the latter several times backstage when she would approach him from the opposite direction for interviews. They even used to host Talking Smack.

