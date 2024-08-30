Former WWE personality reveals what helped her get a job at the company

WWE puts on spectacular shows every week with the help of its employees. While the superstars are the primary attraction, many contribute to a seamless picture. Interestingly, a former WWE personality recently revealed what helped her land one such job with the Stamford-based promotion.

Kayla Braxton was one of the most highly accomplished presenters and broadcasters. After her last WWE appearance on June 28, 2024, at Madison Square Garden, her decision to quit the company shocked the entire pro wrestling world. Recently, she appeared for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he commented how several people would love to have her job.

Following this, Vliet asked what helped her find a job and continue working with WWE. Without hesitation, Kayla Braxton listed the things that bolstered her eight-year career with the company.

“Learn the business as much as you can outside of the business. Definitely be very respectful because it's a culture. WWE is such a culture. Don't overstep; that's something I'll definitely say. Don't overstep, don't keep harassing people in the office about wanting a job, but come to shows, shake some hands, and yeah, I think if you're the right fit, it'll be seen,” said Braxton.

Kayla recently edited her name on her social media handles, replacing 'Braxton’ with Becker, her real name. Notably, she left the Stamford-based promotion under very amicable terms.

The real reason why Kayla Becker left WWE

Becker recently appeared in an episode of the Nikki and Brie Show podcast. The former broadcaster joined the company in 2016 and had a great run for eight years.

However, she revealed that while getting everything from the company, she wanted to explore things beyond it.

"I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company. I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable. I just knew it was time for me to peace out," she said.

While Becker has bid goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion, she still has the love of the fans, who would love to see more of her. It would be interesting to see which destination awaits her next in her professional journey.

