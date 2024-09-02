Former RAW personality reveals strange reason why he was punished in WWE

A former WWE personality revealed that he was punished for a surprising reason in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Jonathan Coachman shared his story after Randy Orton opened up about the changes in the company after Triple H took over from the Vince McMahon-led regime.

Jonathan Coachman has had two stints in WWE from 1999 to 2008 and 2016 to 2021. Meanwhile, The Viper recently admitted in an interview with Michael Cole that things have been much better under Triple H's leadership, as wrestlers are well taken care of. According to Randy, the atmosphere in the locker room and the creative process have improved considerably as compared to when McMahon had the final say.

Coachman reposted Orton's interview on X (Twitter). The Coach also shared his views on the pressure of working under Vince and how he got punished for not going to Afghanistan as his wife was due to give birth to their daughter.

Trending

"D**n is Randy right. In my 10 years, I missed ONE Monday night, which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn’t want me to go. I also believe it's the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the pressure to wrestle through injuries and do anything in their power to keep their positions. So glad that THAT part of the WWE has changed," Coachman posted.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Coachman explains why he's not interested in returning to WWE

During an interaction with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT last year, The Coach explained his exit from WWE in 2021.

The sports analyst also shared that he's not interested in returning to the company because he felt disrespected after his check bounced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Vince McMahon-led management ghosted him.

"I cannot work for people who do not care about human beings to the point that in a spot where you really need it. Because we all lost our jobs during COVID. And that's when you're going to decide to now let's just turn our back on a guy who's been loyal for 20 years, like to a point. The things that I've done for that company really badly, you know, would blow your mind. I was 100% loyal, but they were not loyal to me. And that's it," Coachman said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

It will be interesting to see if Coachman returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback