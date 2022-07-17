"I hope it works" - Former WWE personality sents his best wishes to Hall of Famer after he returns for The Usos' SummerSlam match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has expressed his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett's return on this week's SmackDown as the referee for The Usos vs The Street Profits match.

Jarrett was announced as the guest referee for the upcoming match between The Usos and The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he was surprised to hear that Jarrett will be the special referee for the match. He even sent his best wishes to Double J and added that it was up to the fans if they would him as a referee or not. He said:

"I texted him, I said that came as a total surprise to me. Total. I thought, I don't know who it could be, I was interested. But Jeff, it works because he's been there all his life, everybody knows who he is. But if you have Jeff Jarett in Cincinnati, it wouldn't mean anything, you had him in Miami it kind of works. We are trying to do anything we can and they are in the stadium so they are trying to sell out that. I wish him luck, I hope it works. For Jeff I hope it works but it's not upto me, it's upto the fans." (46:14- 47:27)

The Street Profits sent a bold message to their arch-rivals The Usos

The Street Profits' Montez Ford sent out a bold message to The Ones.

Ford and his partner Angelo Dawkins were unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event in a match that ended in a controversial manner.

Despite being unable to win the match at Money in the Bank, Ford and Dawkins are once again scheduled to face The Usos at SummerSlam 2022.

Prior to their upcoming match, Ford took to Twitter to showcase how confident he and his teammates were. Montez posted a photo alongside Dawkins, showing their backs, and captioned it as:

"SUMMERSLAM MENTALITY."

