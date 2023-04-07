Former WWE personality shares heartfelt message for Rey Mysterio following WrestleMania 39 victory

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently shared a heartfelt message for Rey Mysterio following his WrestleMania 39 victory.

After months of harassment from Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio faced off against his son at WrestleMania 39.

The two men put on a memorable bout. Dominik proved he could hang with a legend like Rey Mysterio on a grand stage like WrestleMania. The match received praise from several critics and fans for the story told. Despite doing everything possible to steal a victory, Dominik couldn't defeat his father at the show.

Following the match, former WWE referee Mike Chioda took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message congratulating Rey and Dominik for their performance.

"Sooo proud ⁦@DomMysterio35⁩ & ⁦@reymysterio⁩ have accomplished at Wrestlemania 39. Phenomenal entrances! ⁦@SnoopDogg⁩ fantastic match & story told! ⁦@WWE," he wrote.

Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik continues after WrestleMania

While it looked like Rey and Dominik would end their feud at WrestleMania 39, that wasn't the case, as the latter interrupted Rey during his match against Austin Theory this week on Monday Night RAW. This resulted in Theory picking up a win against the legendary Luchador.

Following the match, Dominik and Damian Priest assaulted Rey before they turned their attention to Bad Bunny. The duo attacked the megastar and put him through a table after the latter punched Dominik in the face.

It looks like Dominik is still not done assaulting his father based on what transpired this week on RAW. The rivalry has been going on for months, and it is high time both men end it.

When do you think this feud will end? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes