Former WWE personality on working backstage with The Rock 

Kelly worked with WWE from 1996 to 2003. He took on the role of a backstage interviewer, where he would speak to the superstars to get their current opinions on their ongoing storylines.

Speaking on the Insiders Edge podcast, Kevin Kelly was asked what it was like to work with such a charismatic star as Dwayne Johnson.

"He would say, ‘If I ask you a question, answer it this way.’ Pretty much, that was about it. I would say, ‘I’m going to ask a question.’ I had a motivation. I wanted to ask a pertinent question, and I wanted The Rock to finally say, ‘Kevin, The Rock has been giving you a hard time all these months. The Rock wants to let you know you’re doing a hell of a job, that’s a great question,’ then he gives the answer. That’s what I worked for every time." [H/T EWrestling News]

Although he was released by WWE in 2003, Kevin Kelly still works in the wrestling business. Since 2015, he has worked as an English commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

In recent years, fans have been clamoring to see The Great One back in the ring to face off against his cousin, Roman Reigns, who is undeniably the biggest star in the business today.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that the former WWE Champion is not opposed to working at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

"Reigns had pretty much gone through everyone at the top tier on the roster, and with the exception of Gunther or, of course, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening. There didn’t appear to be another new challenger on the horizon," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

During Reigns' current run as champion, he has declared himself the head of his family's table. So who better to challenge his authority than his own family member?

