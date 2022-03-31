Former WWE Producer Ryan Katz reveals how new names for talent are created

WWE continuously hands out new names to talent - both current and upcoming. Former producer Ryan Katz recently revealed how the company came up with names for in-ring talent.

During an appearance on the Handsome Genius Club podcast, Katz claimed that talent is always included in the decision to name and gimmick change.

“Ready? Here’s the secret. The talent are in on the names. They’re in on them. Like, there may be some people who get a list and have to pick something from it, but I would say a lot of times if that’s happening then I can’t say the talent’s not given, because there are times where talent may submit a lot of names and then there becomes a mix and match game and things that happen. But in the end, the talent is involved in that decision. Like, it is not – no one is just given a random gimmick." said former WWE producer Ryan Katz (h/t NoDQ.com)

The former producer also believes that names that are goofy or cartooney do not matter, as it is the talent that makes the name and the character.

With a history of changing the names of current superstars, it is fascinating to see how the company comes up with new names for the talent.

Butch is the latest in the long list of "new names" WWE has given to its current Superstars.

A few weeks ago, the man formerly known as Pete Dunne made his SmackDown debut to join Shemus and Ridge Holland's faction. The former NXT UK Champion appeared on our screens with a new name - Butch.

This is the latest addition to the long line of names and gimmick changes that WWE brings out. Some famous (or infamous) examples of this phenomenon include - changing the name of former NXT UK Champion from WALTER to GUNTHER, another NXT UK talent as Piper Niven had her name changed to Doudrop when she appeared on RAW, Keith Lee adding "Bearcat" to his name, and many superstars who had their names shortened.

What are your thoughts on WWE's approach to changing the names of its superstars? Are there any recent "new names" that you particularly love/hate? Sign off in the comments section below.

