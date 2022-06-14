Former WWE RAW Champion forces Becky Lynch to retreat

On the latest edition of RAW, Asuka forced Becky Lynch to retreat after handing her a beatdown.

Last week, Lynch faced Dana Brooke in a singles match. During the match, contenders for the 24/7 Title ran into the ring, and Brooke took advantage of the opportunity and pinned Tozawa to win. This did not go well with Big Time Becks, who wanted Brooke to put her title on the line this week.

On the latest edition of RAW, Becky Lynch faced Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship, but before the match could officially commence, Lynch assaulted her opponent.

Both women were outside the ring as the former RAW Women's Champion ranted about how she was being robbed of opportunities. She also stated that she was vying to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match for a shot at the title.

She also went on to pound on Brooke as the 24/7 Champion lay helpless at ringside.

Meanwhile, Asuka ran to the ring as the two women clashed with each other. The Empress of Tomorrow threw punches and kicks at Lynch. This forced Big Time Becks to retreat as Alexa Bliss' music hit, and she came out for her match, much to the annoyance of Lynch.

It remains to be seen how the rivalry between Asuka and Becky Lynch will shape up in the coming weeks.

