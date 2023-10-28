Former WWE RAW Women's Champion names The Rock's daughter and other NXT Superstars as her dream opponents

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently named the stars whom she would like to face in the upcoming years.

After being an integral part of the company for years, Jax was released from her contract back on November 4, 2021. The Irresistible Force made her return to the Stamford-based company at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant, but she was eventually eliminated by the combined force of all the other female superstars present inside the squared circle. Nia started appearing on WWE TV frequently from September 11 as a part of the RAW roster and attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley on the red brand's episode to make her presence felt in the company.

While speaking with the USA Network, Jax mentioned that she would like to face The Rock's daughter, Ava, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson in the upcoming years. The RAW Superstar further heaped praise on all the women by calling them 'super talented.'

"I would love to get in the ring with Ava from NXT. Lash Legend, Jakara, those girls are super talented and I would love to see what we can do," Jax said.

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently spoke about Ava's future involvement with The Bloodline

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently talked about Ava's future association with The Bloodline.

While speaking in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez spoke highly of Ava as she mentioned that the latter had made an identity of her own apart from just having an acquaintance of being The Rock's daughter in the WWE's developmental brand.

Perez further stated that it would be exciting to see Ava get involved with Roman Reigns' stable in the upcoming years, and that would make her look even stronger as a wrestler.

"Maybe, I think that will be cool. Simone is just coming into her own and doing her thing down here in NXT with Schism, and she's doing amazing. I think she's really solidified herself as her own person and not so much like her dad's daughter. Maybe yeah, you never know. Wrestling is crazy, you never know what's gonna happen," Roxanne Perez said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Rock's daughter in the near future.

