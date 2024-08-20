Former WWE RAW Women's Champion officially confirms she's done with full-time wrestling

Parenthood changes everything, especially for a pro wrestler. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, has confirmed she's retired from full-time wrestling.

The Rowdy One seamlessly transitioned from UFC to WWE back in 2018. The 37-year-old MMA fighter had a successful first run with the Stamford-based promotion, which saw her achieve several accolades. From winning the Royal Rumble to being part of the first-ever all-female main event in WrestleMania history, Ronda Rousey did everything there was on offer.

She finally wrapped up her second stint with WWE at SummerSlam last year, putting over her frenemy, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA Rules match. Following her departure, Rousey confirmed her retirement but it didn't last long as she donned her wrestling boots to reunite with her best friend Marina Shafir on the independent circuit.

Trending

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ronda Rousey announced that she's done with full-time wrestling, but might come back in the future:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

“Full time, yeah. I might come back and have some fun here and there. But I can’t be leaving home and being on the road like that.”

Expand Tweet

WWE open to bringing back Ronda Rousey

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head Communications Chris Legentil recently discussed the news of Ronda Rousey's second pregnancy. He then elaborated on whether the two parties would be open to doing business in the future.

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Chris Legentil said they would be open to having a conversation with Ronda Rousey if she decided to come back under the new regime:

"We saw the news recently about she's going to be having her second child, and we're super excited for her. We love Ronda. She's been a great person to work with on a lot of levels. And, you know, if somebody wants to come back, it's always a conversation we're happy to have. I mean, life is very long, and, you know, things change both behind the scenes and in front of the camera over time. And we're definitely open to have [sic] conversations when it makes sense," Chris said.

Expand Tweet

Since leaving WWE last year, The Rowdy One has aired her frustrations with the Stamford-based promotion. Will the two parties be able to bury the hatchet and do business again? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback