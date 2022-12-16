Asuka, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion, has been constantly teasing a character change on Twitter lately, as was previously reported. The Empress of Tomorrow's most recent cryptic remark, which she posted on Twitter, has strengthened these rumors.

Following her defeat at the hands of The Eradicator of The Judgment Day Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago, Asuka has been posting a lot of cryptic content on Twitter. The former NXT Champion uploaded images of her past persona when she used to perform under the name Kana in Japan. It appears like the former WWE RAW Women's Champion is embracing her darker side.

You can check out her tweets below:

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka As I crawl a cracked and broken path As I crawl a cracked and broken path https://t.co/ttBgfqfDKq

The former Kabuki Warrior recently released a mysterious message on Twitter stating that she has not found what she is looking for.

"I still haven’t found what I’m looking for," tweeted Asuka.

You can find her tweet below:

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I still haven’t found what I’m looking for I still haven’t found what I’m looking for

Only time will tell whether the Empress of Tomorrow succeeds in her quest and whether WWE decides to revamp the former Women's Champion's character.

WWE Universe reacts to The Former WWE RAW Women's Champion's cryptic post

The WWE Universe is responding to The Empress of Tomorrow's tease, as everyone is expecting to see a character transformation and show their support.

Asuka has been observed losing her matches and being outmatched, suggesting that she is being held back from fully utilizing her skills on The Red Brand. She recently lost against the Nightmare one-on-one after distracting herself and throwing mist in Dominic Mysterio's face.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was the most recent title won by the longest-reigning NXT Women's champion. She won it with Alexa Bliss on the October 31, 2022, episode of The Red Brand when they defeated Damage Ctrl's Io Sky and Dakota Kai.

Below are some reactions from the WWE Universe upon Asuka's Tweet:

Carlton Weathersby @Carlton_W1

No one is ready for Asuka @WWEAsuka You will find what you're looking for AsukaNo one is ready for Asuka @WWEAsuka You will find what you're looking for AsukaNo one is ready for Asuka

ЩΣJΛ PЯIΣƧƬ @WeJaPriest



Well miss you during your discovery and will welcome you back upon your return. @WWEAsuka Take your time. We will be patiently respectful.Well miss you during your discovery and will welcome you back upon your return. @WWEAsuka Take your time. We will be patiently respectful.Well miss you during your discovery and will welcome you back upon your return.

Adri / アドリ @Adri_astur90 @WWEAsuka "You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains". Maybe one of these days you surprise us with a cover... @WWEAsuka "You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains". Maybe one of these days you surprise us with a cover...

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is on a downward spiral. But adopting a different persona and showing a darker side can help the WWE Universe recognize her actual abilities and perceive her in a new light. We can indeed get to believe that "Nobody is ready for Asuka."

Do you want to see a character change for The Empress of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!

