Former WWE RAW Women's Champion sends a strong message for the coming year

As 2022 draws to a close and 2023 approaches, Bayley has planned greater things for herself in the upcoming year. She has now shared the same on Twitter, much like a new year's resolution.

Following WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Bayley and Bianca Belair engaged in a feud over the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The Role Model lost her bouts against The EST at two consecutive premium live events. She was supposed to compete against Bianca in an I Quit match at Money in the Bank, but unfortunately sustained a torn ACL before the event, which rendered her inactive for more than a year.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Role Model made a triumphant comeback alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as Damage CTRL. Since then, she has had her sights set on the RAW Women's Championship, but she was unable to win it. In comparison, her tag team partners have twice claimed the Women's Tag Team Championships, and they are still in possession of those belts.

In a response to a tweet that Dakota Kai shared on Twitter, Bayley claimed that 2023 will be the year of Damage CTRL.

After failing to reclaim the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair on two separate occasions, The Role Model's victory over Becky Lynch in a singles match last week suggested that the year might be closing on a high note.

Bayley faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday Night RAW

The Role Model and The Man faced off in a singles match on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, reigniting their rivalry from their days in NXT.

The match featured solid chemistry between the two former champions and ended when Damage CTRL interfered, distracting Lynch and allowing The Role Model to hit Becky with a monitor. Bayley followed with a Rose Plant while the referee was checking on a beaten Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL have established their supremacy on the main roster since they came back and have not missed an occasion to demonstrate their skills.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions are IYO SKY and Dakota Kai; thus it would be fantastic if Bayley added gold to her waist, making the group even more dominant.

