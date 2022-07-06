"Is it the way a babyface should win a championship?" - Former WWE referee blasts Liv Morgan title win

A former WWE official has criticized Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Title win during a recent podcast appearance.

Morgan saw eight years of hard work under WWE's banner pay off this past weekend at Money In The Bank. Liv was victorious in the titular ladder match and cashed-in her newly-won contract that very same night on Ronda Rousey, who had just defeated Natalya. Morgan was able to pin the weakened Rousey, who had been through a grueling match with The Queen of Harts, to win her first world championship in WWE.

Many figures from the world of professional wrestling have had their say on the win, including former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. The Canadian-born official has been a part of the industry since the late 1980s, working with Vince McMahon's company from 1987 to 2009. The latest video in Korderas' Twitter series, Reffin Rants, saw Liv's title win take center stage.

"It got the huge pop it wanted, but is it the way a babyface should win a championship and cash-in their Money In The Bank? That's the only issue I had. Yes, the crowd did love it, but at the same time, babyfaces don't do it that way," Korderas said

What has Liv Morgan been up to in WWE?

Just two nights after her huge title victory at Money In The Bank 2022, Liv Morgan was back in the ring on Monday Night RAW last night.

Morgan came to the ring on WWE's flagship show to celebrate her title win and bid farewell to the red brand. However, she soon found herself interrupted by both Natalya and Carmella, who began a two-on-one assault.

This was when RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair emerged to make the save, teaming with Liv in a subsequent tag team match. Belair and Morgan were victorious in this contest.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with Liv Morgan as a main event talent. You can read more about her by clicking here.

