"He's got a great mind" - Former WWE referee comments on AEW signing Christian Cage

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed two of AEW's new signings - Christian Cage and Paul Wight.

Jimmy Korderas started with WWE in 1987 and took charge of a number of big matches throughout his career as a referee. He left WWE in 2009, after over two decades with the promotion.

During his appearance on WrestlingINC Daily, Jimmy Korderas opened up about AEW signing WWE veterans Paul Wight and Christian Cage. Korderas said that while he could not comment on Christian health-wise, he knew The Captain Charisma to be one of the best minds in the business:

Little bit surprising for me. At the same time these are guys who have earned their stripes. I don't know what the situation is with Christian, health wise, whether WWE was just not willing to let him go full out or whether he was completely cleared. I don't know what the situation was with him. He's one of those guys where maybe they offered him a position as an agent because he has a great mind. You talk to anybody who's talked to him backstage and he's got a great mind, great psychology for this industry and hopefully the guys there listen to what he has to say. Maybe WWE's plan was to get him to be an agent or producer or whatever but he wasn't ready for that. He wants to go out on his own terms and maybe that opportunity was offered to him by AEW and the same with Paul Wight, same with the BIg Show. Here's an opportunity for him... he loves the commentary stuff and was there a place for him on commentary in WWE? They could have made a spot for him but are quite set now. He's also another guy who wants to go out on his terms.

Christian Cage set to make his in-ring AEW debut this week

Christian Cage made his AEW debut at the Revolution PPV, coming out and signing his contract. We later saw him on Dynamite, going face to face with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Christian said his eventual plan was to win the World Championship, but he knew he needed to rack up some wins first.

Christian Cage will be making his in-ring AEW debut this Wednesday night on Dynamite, where he will go one on one with Frankie Kazarian.

