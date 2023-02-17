Former WWE referee describes the atmosphere in Andre The Giant's locker room

Former WWE referee Earl Hebner described the atmosphere in Andre The Giant's locker room.

The Hall of Famer was one of the most legendary figures in the world of pro wrestling, and his impact on the sport cannot be overstated. Standing at a towering height of 7 feet 4 inches and weighing in at over 500 pounds, Andre was a true giant among men. His charisma and personality truly set him apart.

From his unforgettable matches with Hulk Hogan to his iconic role in the film The Princess Bride, Andre's influence extended far beyond the wrestling ring.

Andre The Giant wasn't just known for his size, he was also known for being an alcoholic. There were even claims that Andre once drank over 150 beers in a single sitting.

Given his love for alcohol, it should come as no surprise that The Eighth Wonder of the World had some stocked away backstage during WWE events. Former referee Earl Hebner described Andre The Giant's alcohol setup backstage during a recent episode of The Main Event with Earl Hebner.

"He let very few people dress in his room, but he always let me dress with him," Hebner said. "After shows and TVs [I] always went to Andre's room because it was quiet, nobody was there, and, you know, of course being in Andre's room was like being at a bar ... It was great." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Earl Hebner recalled an incident when Shawn Michaels was in Andre The Giant's dressing room

During the same episode of The Main Event with Earl Hebner, the legendary wrestling referee discussed why he believed people were scared of Andre. He also recalled an incident when Shawn Michaels was in his dressing room.

"He was good as gold, but just his voice and everything, he would make you scared," Hebner said. "Shawn Michaels and them were in his dressing room one night and he said, 'Get out. Get out,' and they thought he was kidding. He took a chair and he threw it around, looked like a Hoola Hoop and it stuck in the wall ... They were gone." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Though he passed away in 1993, his legacy as a true icon of sports and entertainment will live on for generations to come.

What's your most memorable Andre The Giant moment? Let us know in the comments section.

