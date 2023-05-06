Former WWE referee recalls Brock Lesnar’s near career-ending botch at major WWE event

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled Brock Lesnar's near career-ending botch at WrestleMania 19.

WrestleMania 19 was one of the best PPVs ever. The show produced some of the most memorable matches in history. The main event saw a young Brock Lesnar square off against Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship.

While the match was impressive, an incident that took place during the match became the biggest talking point of the show. During the match, Brock Lesnar went for a shooting star press but missed Angle and landed awkwardly on his neck. This resulted in him getting a severe concussion.

Despite this, Lesnar managed to finish the match and defeated Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship.

Now, several years later, Mike Chioda, who was the referee for the match, recalled Lesnar's reaction after the botched move during an interview with Monday Mailbag.

“Oh my god. Let me tell you — nowadays, they would call a match [on the fly] but it wasn’t so back then. Did I almost feel like calling that match? Brock’s eyes were glazed, man. I’ve seen it firsthand, of course. I’m in the ring, and the way he landed, I was like, ‘Woah!’ I went up to him, and his eyes were already glassed and he was dazed. Thankfully, he got through it.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Brock Lesnar is set to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

Brock Lesnar kickstarted a feud with Cody Rhodes when he viciously attacked the latter after first pretending to be his tag team partner on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Lesnar delivered multiple F-5s and laid out Rhodes in one of the worst beatdowns of the year. Since then, Lesnar hasn't gotten in the ring with Cody but a match between the two men was made official for WWE Backlash.

Cody Rhodes did get a brief second of revenge on the Beast incarnate this past week on RAW when he attacked him from behind.

The match between these two men is set up beautifully and this could potentially decide which way their respective careers go after their rivalry.

