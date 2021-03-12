Former WWE referee reveals why he rejected Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick has revealed that he rejected an offer from Vince McMahon in 1984 because he wanted to focus on his in-ring career.

Although Patrick was best known for his work as a referee between 1980 and 2010, he also performed as an in-ring competitor in 1984 and 1985. He had the opportunity to join WWE in 1984 when Vince McMahon bought Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW), but he decided to decline the offer.

Patrick recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop. In one highlight, Patrick looked back on the memorable day, known as Black Saturday, when McMahon took over GCW. He recalled how he turned down McMahon because he was worried that the WWE Chairman would only view him as a referee.

“I was happy because that’s who I worked with [former GCW co-owner Jim Barnett and former GCW booker Ole Anderson], they were based out of home [Georgia], and I was at a point in my career where I wanted to wrestle, always wanted to wrestle, and they had started me wrestling. I went with them [to Jim Crockett Promotio.

“I don’t regret it. I think, you know, the things I learned, I don’t think I was ready for WWE, the way it was back then. They would probably have wanted me to be a referee and I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to wrestle.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Nick Patrick’s stories from the day that Vince McMahon took over GCW. Throughout the interview, Patrick also looked back on his lengthy career in the wrestling business.

Nick Patrick shared his reaction to Vince McMahon's purchase of WCW

Shane McMahon on WCW Nitro (left); Vince McMahon on WWE RAW (right)

Advertisement

Nick Patrick was employed by WCW on the day that Vince McMahon purchased the company in 2001. The former WCW referee heard rumors about a takeover, but he did not know about the acquisition until Shane McMahon appeared backstage at WCW Nitro.

After he initially turned McMahon down in 1984, Patrick joined WWE in 2001 because his contract transferred to WWE. He went on to work as a referee for the company until 2008.

Former #WWE and WCW Referee Nick Patrick gave his take on JJ Dillon and Tully Blanchard in #AEW. https://t.co/xnRPpIW0So — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 11, 2021

By working as a referee for both WCW and WWE, Patrick was employed by two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. As a result, he witnessed some of the most memorable matches in the business.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Inside SKoop and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.