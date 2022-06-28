Former WWE referee opens up about Vince McMahon sexual assault allegation

The news about Vince McMahon's past keeps pouring in, and none of it sounds good.

There were stories back in 1992 that WWE's first female referee Rita Chatterton had accused Mr. McMahon of sexual assault back in the summer of 1986, but due to the statute of limitations, no charges were filed against Vince at the time.

But Abraham Riesman, author of the upcoming book Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America, has shared new stories in New York Magazine's Intelligencer of Chatterton's story and snippets of their conversation that will be featured in his book next year.

Chatterton spoke in-depth about the situation to Riesman. Here is an excerpt quote from the article:

"I was forced into oral sex with Vince McMahon," Rita Chatterton said. "When I couldn’t complete his desires, he got really angry, started ripping off my jeans, pulled me on top of him, and told me again that, if I wanted a half-a-million-dollar-a-year contract, that I had to satisfy him. He could make me or break me, and if I didn’t satisfy him, I was black-balled, that was it, I was done."

Abe Riesman (girlmode) אבי ריסמן @abrahamjoseph My latest for @nymag is a profile of the elusive Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in the World Wrestling Federation. She says Vince McMahon raped her in 1986 — and an ex-wrestler is now corroborating her story: nymag.com/intelligencer/… My latest for @nymag is a profile of the elusive Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in the World Wrestling Federation. She says Vince McMahon raped her in 1986 — and an ex-wrestler is now corroborating her story: nymag.com/intelligencer/…

Vince McMahon has stepped back as Chairman and CEO of WWE while investigations by the board are ongoing

While investigations concerning Vince McMahon by WWE's Board of Directors are ongoing, he has stepped aside from his position as Chairman and CEO of the company.

In his absence, his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who took time away from the company last month, has stepped into her father's position. In this capacity, she will run the company at least until the investigations conclude. Meanwhile, Vince remains in charge of the company's creative division.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world," Stephanie McMahon said in a tweet.

David Bixenspan @davidbix



(TW: Contains descriptions of the alleged assault.) Abe Riesman (girlmode) אבי ריסמן @abrahamjoseph My latest for @nymag is a profile of the elusive Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in the World Wrestling Federation. She says Vince McMahon raped her in 1986 — and an ex-wrestler is now corroborating her story: nymag.com/intelligencer/… My latest for @nymag is a profile of the elusive Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in the World Wrestling Federation. She says Vince McMahon raped her in 1986 — and an ex-wrestler is now corroborating her story: nymag.com/intelligencer/… Big scoop from Abe: In light of the Vince McMahon hush $ story, the former Mario Mancini, who broke in with Rita Chatterton, has come forward to corroborate her rape allegation against Vince as a contemporaneous outcry witness.(TW: Contains descriptions of the alleged assault.) twitter.com/abrahamjoseph/… Big scoop from Abe: In light of the Vince McMahon hush $ story, the former Mario Mancini, who broke in with Rita Chatterton, has come forward to corroborate her rape allegation against Vince as a contemporaneous outcry witness.(TW: Contains descriptions of the alleged assault.) twitter.com/abrahamjoseph/…

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Vince McMahon ever be in charge of WWE again? Yes No 1 votes so far