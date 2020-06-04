Former WWE referee shoots at AEW and Cody Rhodes for intentional blood use and 'burying' referees

Cody Rhodes might have gone too far on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The use of blood during a pandemic was heavily criticized by the former WWE referee.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Cody Rhodes with the TNT title

AEW seems to be catching some flak for their most recent episode of Dynamite, which saw the main event, where Cody Rhodes faced Jungle Boy in an AEW TNT Championship match.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is an experienced veteran of the refereeing business in wrestling, and with more than 20 years of experience under his belt as a referee, he really knows the ins and the outs of the business.

As a part of his "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, after last night's episode of AEW, he decided that it was time to shoot at the fledgling company, not only for the way they mishandle referees but also in the use of blood in their matches.

Cody Rhodes vs Jungle Boy for the AEW TNT Championship

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cody Rhodes take on Jungle Boy in a match, where he was defending his AEW TNT Championship. After having won the title from Lance Archer, Rhodes had declared that he would be defending it every week in an open challenge, with Jungle Boy being the first challenger.

The match was excellent and saw both wrestlers give it their all, with Cody coming out as the winner when he narrowly got the win after spiking Jungle Boy with a Cross Rhodes.

However, there was one aspect of the match that the former WWE referee did not appreciate, and that was the fact that AEW is intentionally using blood the 'hard way' during their matches in the middle of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Former WWE referee takes shots at AEW

Jimmy Korderas, as a part of his 'Reffin Rant' on Twitter, took shots at the way AEW booked their referees and used blood in their matches.

AEW has had occasions on which their inconsistent refereeing has been called out, with their matches seemingly not operating under the same set of rules. While this has improved, Jimmy Korderas pointed out it was still a problem.

“I can go on and on about the refereeing and the lack of logic and the way they distract the referees being uncreative and just brutal — burying the referees.”

However, he was focusing on something else this time, and that was on the fact that Cody Rhodes had used blood the 'hard way' intentionally. He mentioned that during the match, AEW could have done a lot of things to help elevate Jungle Boy to the next level in the company, but this was not it. He pointed out that they were working in the times of a pandemic and this was detrimental to everyone.

"There was something else that happened last night. Cody Rhodes hardwaying himself and getting blood, and getting sympathy upon himself in his match with Jungle Boy. Yes, I understand the goal was to get Jungle Boy to the next level, elevate him even if he was going to lose the match. That was very possible to do without the use of blood. Yes we want to evolve pro-wrestling, yes we want it to get better and be creative and think outside the box, but the one thing that we should not be thinking about is the use of blood. Yes, it ain't ballet, accidents happen, but this was no accident, this was intentional. We are living in pandemic times. Blood is a no-no, plain and simple."

In today's #ReffinRant i know what's coming but there is a part of "pro wrestling" that has been a part of it for decades that needs to stop and it starts with a certain EVP! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/DPh6BeL7IY — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) June 4, 2020

If you take any quotes from the article, please credit Jimmy Korderas, and give h/t to Sportskeeda.