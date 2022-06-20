The wrestling world mourns the passing of longtime WWE referee Tim White

Long-time WWE referee Tim White passed away on June 19, 2022, at the age of 68. The beloved and respected official worked for the promotion from 1985 through 2009.

During his tenure, White was the man in the middle of some titanic clashes. Including the famed 1998 Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker, which led to Foley taking his prodigious plunge from the top of the cage.

White was part of a nucleus of referees that remained with the Stamford-based promotion throughout the 90s, including names like Mike Chioda and Jimmy Corderas. One of White's contemporaries was also Dave Hebner, who coincidentally just passed away two days ago (June 17th).

White was also well-known around wrestling circles for being an assistant to Andre the Giant. While traveling with the big man, White not only served as not only his driver, he helped him facilitate all of his travel and hotel arrangements.

For the massive Andre, getting from place to place comfortably was often an issue. White helped ease that burden and their close loyal friendship has been acknowledged by members of the wrestling community.

In later years, the referee would turn into an on-screen character, performing in comedy vignettes with then-WWE broadcaster Josh Mathews. He would also assist in various backstage matters and work with younger talent. He was a part of multiple WrestleManias and stayed with the company from the Hogan Era through the days of Cenation.

Several members of the WWE Universe from both past and present have offered their thoughts and condolences on Tim White's passing

With White's reputation and dedication, it wasn't long before people who worked right alongside him began to share their thoughts and memories of him. That started with the promotion that he gave his all to.

Individual performers also passed along their happy memories of The Man in Stripes. For many of today's WWE veterans, White was established from the moment they stepped foot through the door on their first day.

Sportskeeda would also like to send our sincerest thoughts and condolences to the family of Tim White during their time of mourning.

