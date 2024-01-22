Former WWE ring announcer willing to return after 15 years

WWE on-screen personalities have been known to return after several years away from the company. In a recent interview, former ring announcer Lauren Mayhew opened up about possibly working for WWE again.

Mayhew is best known to wrestling fans as the ring announcer on the ECW brand in 2009. Since leaving the wrestling business, she has found success as an actress, DJ, and singer.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Mayhew confirmed she would be interested in ring announcing again:

"Who knows, maybe at some point I'll be able to reconnect with the WWE Universe. I'm still friendly with some of the people, and lately so much has changed. Obviously everything was kinda torn to pieces during the pandemic and stuff, but now everything is full throttle and going back again. Who knows, maybe it's time for me to reach out and rekindle a relationship. Yeah, I would [return if asked]." [28:36 – 28:59]

Mayhew has appeared on several television shows, including CSI and Dexter. She also provided voiceover work for the Red Dead Redemption II video game.

Why Lauren Mayhew left WWE

During her short WWE run, Lauren Mayhew often flew across America to attend events because she lived on the West Coast at the time.

Like many people in the wrestling industry, Mayhew admits she found it difficult to cope with the hectic travel schedule:

"It was just really hard living on the West Coast and just flying cross-country, and I wouldn't even be there for 24 hours. Just taxing on your body. To get in, sleep for a few hours in the afternoon, wake up, perform, go back to sleep, and I'd leave at one of the earliest flights in the morning the next day, usually an 8am or 7am flight. I just felt like I never slept." [27:10 – 27:31]

Mayhew added that she would probably find the job easier today because she now lives on the East Coast.

